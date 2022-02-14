In the gold-medal match, the US women’s ice hockey team will face Canada.

In the semifinals, Team USA defeats Finland 4-1, while Canada defeats Switzerland 10-3.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Thursday, the US women’s national ice hockey team will compete for gold against Canada in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team USA advanced to the gold medal game by defeating Finland 4-1 in the semifinals at Wukesong Sports Centre on Monday.

Cayla Barnes, Hilary Knight, Hayley Scamurra, and Abby Roque scored goals for the United States against Finland.

Susanna Tapani of Finland scored a consolation goal for her country before Roque of the United States scored the game’s fourth goal late in the game.

Canada, the other finalist, defeated Switzerland 10-3 to secure a spot in the 2022 final.

The United States, the defending Olympic champions, have won two gold medals in the Winter Olympics, in 1998 and 2018.

At PyeongChang 2018, the United States defeated Canada 3-2 in a dramatic shootout to take home the gold medal.

In Salt Lake City in 2002, Vancouver in 2010, and Sochi in 2014, they won silver medals.

In Turin 2006, the United States took bronze.

In the years 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014, Canada won four Olympic gold medals.

Team Canada has two silver medals, one from Nagano in 1998 and the other from Pyeongchang in 2018.

The North American rivals will compete for Olympic gold in Beijing 2022 on Thursday.

Finland, the 2018 bronze medalists, will take to the ice hockey rink on Wednesday to face Switzerland in the bronze medal game.

Wukesong Sports Centre will host both of the games.