In the Gorbals, a man was charged with stealing pine cone sculptures.

On December 13, the theft was reported in the early hours of the morning.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with theft and traffic violations.

Two copper pine cone sculptures were stolen in Glasgow, and a man has been charged.

On December 13, at 12.45 a.m., the theft of public works of art from McNeil Gardens in the Gorbals was reported.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged with theft and traffic violations.

On Monday, he’ll be in Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The sculptures stand approximately 2 feet tall and are encased in copper.

They were created by Gorbals Art Project and artists Cathy Keay and Liz Peden and were installed by New Gorbals Housing Association in 1998.