In the hunt for missing Giffnock pensioner David Fletcher, a body was discovered in the River Clyde.

In the search for missing Giffnock pensioner David Fletcher, a body was discovered in the River Clyde.

On December 9, David was last seen in Glasgow’s city centre.

His family has been notified, and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, according to police.

In the search for Giffnock pensioner David Fletcher, a body has been discovered.

After a man’s body was discovered in the River Clyde near the Glasgow Transport Museum on Sunday morning, police confirmed the tragic news this evening (Monday).

Officers have identified the man as 71-year-old David and have informed his family.

David was last seen in Glasgow city centre on December 9, prompting a police search for him.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, according to police.

“Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a man has been recovered from the River Clyde, at Pointhouse Place in Glasgow,” the Greater Glasgow Police Division said in a statement issued this evening.

“On Sunday, January 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to the river at the rear of the Transport Museum around 9.30 a.m.

“David Fletcher, 71, was last seen in Glasgow city centre on Thursday, December 9, 2021.”

His family is aware of the situation.

“There are no suspicious circumstances, and the Procurator Fiscal will be notified.”

David’s family and friends are in our prayers.

If you’ve been affected by any of the issues discussed in this story or need assistance, please contact the Glasgow Samaritans.

You can reach the Samaritans by dialing 116 123 from any phone or visiting their website for more information.