In the last 24 hours, there have been 30 new covid deaths in Scotland, with 6,768 cases reported.

30 new covid deaths have been reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 6,768.

According to the latest statistics, 782 new covid cases were registered in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area, while 496 were registered in Lanarkshire.

According to new figures released by Public Health Scotland, the country’s death toll under this metric has now risen to 10,165.

Yesterday, 1,458 people with newly confirmed coronavirus were admitted to hospitals, down 53 from the day before, and 16 were admitted to intensive care.

However, for Saturday’s update, one health board failed to submit its figures.

4,405,059 people have received their first dose of Covid-19, 4,102,038 have received their second dose, and 3,245,885 have received a third dose or booster.

Most people admitted to adult care homes will no longer be required to self-isolate for two weeks, according to new Scottish Government guidance released last week.

People transferring from hospitals to care homes will no longer need to isolate if they have had a negative PCR test within the previous 48 hours and have not been exposed to Covid-19 in the previous 14 days, as long as they have no symptoms of a respiratory virus.

The isolation period for care home residents who test positive for Covid-19, as well as close contacts of Covid cases, will be reduced from 14 to 10 days, bringing the restrictions closer to those in place for the general public.