In the last decade, the Sahel conflict has displaced 2.5 million people, according to the United Nations.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) called for coordinated international action on Friday to end armed conflict in Africa’s Central Sahel region, which has displaced more than 2.5 million people in the last decade.

Internal displacement has increased tenfold since 2013, from 217,000 to “a staggering 2.1 million” by late 2021, according to UNHCR spokesman Boris Cheshirkov, who spoke at a press conference.

“There are now 410,000 refugees in the Central Sahel countries of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger,” Cheshirkov said, as humanitarians continue to face road attacks, ambushes, and carjacking in the region.

The majority of those fleeing violence in the region came from Mali, where the conflict began in January 2012.

Nearly 500,000 people were displaced by a wave of violent attacks across the region in 2021, with figures for December still pending.

Armed groups allegedly carried out over 800 deadly attacks last year, according to UNHCR estimates based on partner estimates.

Approximately 450,000 people were uprooted within their own countries, with another 36,000 forced to flee to a neighboring country as a result of the violence.

By the end of 2021, the total number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Burkina Faso had risen to over 1.5 million.

IDPs in Niger’s Tillaberi and Tahoua regions increased by 53 percent in the past year.

According to the United Nations, more than 400,000 people have been displaced in Mali, a 30 percent increase over the previous year.

The humanitarian situation in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, according to the UNHCR, is rapidly deteriorating due to crises on multiple fronts.

“The main driver is insecurity, which is exacerbated by extreme poverty, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the worsening effects of the climate crisis, with temperatures rising 1.5 times faster in the region than the global average,” said Cheshirkov.

“Women and children are disproportionately affected and exposed to extreme vulnerability and the threat of gender-based violence,” he explained.

The UNHCR and its humanitarian partners have stated that accessing people in need and providing lifesaving assistance and protection is becoming increasingly difficult.

“UNHCR urges the international community to take bold action and spare no effort in assisting the Central Sahel’s countries in achieving the region’s urgently needed peace, stability, and development,” Cheshirkov said.

UNHCR estimates that it will need (dollar)307 million in 2022 to respond effectively in Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali.