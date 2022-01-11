In the last five months, Saudi Arabia has had the highest COVID-19 tally.

Coronavirus has caused 1,024 infections and one death in the Kingdom.

In addition to 298 recoveries, a patient died from the virus, according to the Saudi Health Ministry.

The infections on Sunday brought the total number of cases to 558,106, with 8,879 deaths and 542,413 recoveries across the country.

The first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant was reported in Saudi Arabia last month.

Saudi authorities imposed new restrictions on Thursday in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, including making mask use mandatory in both indoor and outdoor activities.

