In the last five months, Saudi Arabia has recorded the highest COVID-19 tally.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

On Sunday, the Saudi Arabian government reported 1,024 new coronavirus infections, the highest number in five months.

In a statement, the Saudi Health Ministry said that one patient had died as a result of the virus, with 298 others recovering.

The infections on Sunday brought the total number of cases to 558,106, with 8,879 deaths and 542,413 recoveries across the country.

Saudi Arabia reported the first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant last month.

Saudi authorities imposed new restrictions on Thursday in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, including making mask use mandatory in both indoor and outdoor activities.

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.