In the last five years, the UK has sent £86 million in green aid to COP26 saboteurs China and India.

Over the last five years, the UK has sent £86 million in green aid to COP26 saboteurs China and India.

In the last five years, the UK has given China and India £86 million in green aid.

Despite the fact that both countries are wealthy, they sent it despite watering down key environmental policies at last year’s COP26 summit.

According to an analysis of UK aid spending, the government has given money to 25 countries for eco-projects such as solar and wind power.

Millions of dollars have also been pumped into both countries to fund energy efficiency, pollution monitoring, and green transportation studies.

The largest project saw the UK spend £71 million in India to establish a fund to promote low-carbon development and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Its goal is to fund Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s renewable energy initiatives, as well as environmentally friendly transportation and water treatment.

China, the world’s second largest economy, was given £80,000 to find sites for “low carbon and renewable energy purposes” and £79,630 to launch a carbon trading platform in south China, according to President Xi Jinping.

China and India, on the other hand, have been accused of limiting key COP26 pledges on coal use in power plants.

“Family finances are already strained and can’t pay green grants to wealthy nations,” said John O’Connell of the TaxPayers’ Alliance.

“The UK will continue to work with all countries to drive action to combat climate change,” the Foreign Office stated.