In the last five years, more than 50 allegations of’sexual impropriety’ have been made at Glasgow University.

According to new figures obtained by the PA news agency, over fifty claims of sexual impropriety have been made at Glasgow University, with just over 10% made by staff against colleagues.

New figures show that over fifty claims of’sexual impropriety’ have been made to Glasgow University in the last five years.

Since the 2016-17 academic year, three hundred and ninety-four reports have been sent to Scotland’s eighteen higher education institutions, excluding the Open University.

However, the figure is likely higher, as the Royal Conservatoire and Heriot Watt University have refused to reveal the number of allegations they have received for fear of identifying those involved, stating only that each year saw fewer than five allegations.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

According to the PA News Agency’s Freedom of Information requests, the most accusations were made at Edinburgh University, where 76 reports were filed, followed by 68 at St Andrews University and 60 at Glasgow University.

Staff members at Glasgow University have filed 13 complaints against their coworkers, according to the statistics.

About 308 of the reports were directed at students, while 68 were directed at staff members.

The percentage of total accusations made against students (84%) and staff (16%) at Edinburgh Napier University was not provided, so the figure cannot be extrapolated with certainty.

At least 257 of the allegations were confirmed, and at least 130 sanctions were imposed.

Due to university responses, the number of investigations and penalties is also incomplete.

For example, the Royal Conservatoire said it couldn’t say how many investigations were conducted or how many sanctions were imposed because it didn’t want to identify those involved.

22 exclusions, five suspensions, two staff dismissals, and 46 warnings or cautions were among the sanctions imposed.

“All students should be able to study free from the fear and reality of sexual violence, but these figures show that this is not the case for too many,” said Sandy Brindley, chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland.

She went on to say that students who have been sexually assaulted frequently have to continue their studies while also dealing with their attacker.

“At best, this can make survivors feel unsafe and alone, but it all too often leads to.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.