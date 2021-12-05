In the last four years, 59 Royal Navy nuclear submarine crews have been discharged for drug use.

In the last four years, 59 Royal Navy nuclear submarine crews have been discharged due to drug use.

Official figures show that in the last four years, fifty-nine Royal Navy nuclear submarine crews have been discharged due to drug use.

Sailors tested positive for cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis, steroids, and benzodiazepine, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Because part of the ten-strong fleet carries the UK’s nuclear deterrent, it raises security concerns.

Seven submariners failed tests this year, compared to 52 in the previous three years, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Some of the suspects are thought to have been aboard Vanguard-class ships equipped with Trident nuclear missiles.

There are four in the fleet, with one always at sea to ensure that the nation’s nuclear deterrent is available at all times.

Suranne Jones’s BBC drama Vigil recently depicted a murder and drug use on one of the characters.

The 59 crew members were among 350 Navy personnel fired over drug-related issues during the same time period.

In the last three years, the Ministry of Defense claims that no drugs have been discovered on a submarine.

“The Royal Navy has a zero-tolerance policy toward drug misuse,” a Navy spokesperson said.

“The purpose of this policy is to ensure that operational effectiveness is not jeopardized.”