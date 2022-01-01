In the last four years, more than 70 Royal Marines have been fired for taking drugs.

In the last four years, over 70 Royal Marines have been fired for using drugs.

Defence chiefs have revealed that dozens of Royal Marines have been fired for taking drugs.

According to figures obtained by The Sun, 73 of Britain’s toughest troops have left the army in the last four years.

The commandos go through some of the most rigorous training in the UK armed forces and deploy all over the world.

“Anyone who fails the tests should be kicked out — it’s as simple as that,” Maj Gen Julian Thompson, 87, who led 3 Commando Brigade during the 1982 Falklands War, told The Sun.

As part of Operation Pitting, the unit was involved in evacuation flights from Kabul Airport in Afghanistan last August.

New recruits must pass a series of difficult tests, culminating in a grueling yomp across Dartmoor.

“These are some of the toughest men in the British military,” a defense source added.

“They go through some of the world’s most rigorous training.”

To be honest, it’s shocking that some of them use drugs.”

It comes as official figures show that drug use in the British military is on the rise.

660 service members were discharged in 2019 after failing drug tests, compared to 580 in 2017.

Following a drug party at their barracks in February, ten Royal Horse Artillery soldiers were kicked out.

“The Naval Service has a zero tolerance drugs policy,” the Royal Navy said.