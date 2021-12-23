In the last six weeks, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States have given out more vaccines than African countries have received throughout the year.

In the last six weeks, the UK, EU, and US have given out more vaccines than African countries have received all year.

According to a new report from the People’s Vaccine Alliance (PVA), which is backed by Amnesty International and made up of a number of non-profits including Human Rights Watch and Oxfam, the EU, UK, and US received 513 million doses of vaccines between November 11 and December 21, 2021, while Africa received only 500 million.

Despite making billions in profits, Pfizer and Moderna, according to PVA, continue to refuse to share new vaccine technology with poorer countries.

If current vaccination rates continue, manufacturers will still be unable to fully vaccinate everyone in Africa by next Christmas, according to the report.

If low vaccination rates in the global south are allowed to persist, vaccine equity campaigners say governments like the UK risk “trapping the world in an endless cycle of variants, boosters, restrictions, and even lockdowns.”

Former and current world leaders, including Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, have backed the PVA’s demand that Moderna and Pfizer share their vaccine recipes.

New coronavirus variants will continue to emerge and spread across the global community, according to the alliance’s campaigners, if low and middle-income countries are prevented from manufacturing vaccines themselves.

Only 8.6% of Africans have been fully vaccinated to date, and at the current rate of vaccine manufacturer delivery, everyone will not receive their first dose until April 2023.

Even after giving all adults a booster, the G7 countries will have 1.4 billion extra doses by March 2022, but they are failing to meet their pledged donations.

The United States has only delivered a quarter of the vaccines it promised to donate, while the United Kingdom and Germany have each delivered 15% and 14%.

Blocking vaccine access in poorer countries, according to Anna Marriott, Health Policy Manager at Oxfam and PVA, “prolongs the pandemic and all of its suffering for each of us.”

