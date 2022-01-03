In the last three days, Hungary has detained 450 undocumented migrants.

In the last three days, Hungary has blocked the entry of 450 irregular migrants.

Over the last three days, Hungary’s security forces have prevented more than 450 irregular migrants from entering the country, according to police.

In the last week, at least 21 people have been detained on suspicion of human smuggling.

In an attempt to stop irregular migrants, Hungary has built a barbed-wire fence along its borders with Serbia and Croatia, declared a state of emergency in border areas, and increased penalties for illegal crossings.