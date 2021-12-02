In the latest spat, French President Emmanuel Macron referred to Boris Johnson as a “clown.”

In the latest war of words, French President Emmanuel Macron referred to Boris Johnson as a “clown.”

On the day 27 migrants drowned in the English Channel, French President Emmanuel Macron sparked a new diplomatic row by calling Boris Johnson a “clown.”

Mr Macron also called the Prime Minister and his government a “circus” in a private rant on the day of the tragic drownings.

His leaked remarks, which were published yesterday in the French magazine Le Canard, also said that Britain was “playing the victim” following Brexit.

“It’s very sad to see a great country, with whom we could work closely, led by a clown,” he added.

“It’s the same circus every time.”

And by pressuring Brussels not to “cave in” over Northern Ireland red tape, Mr Macron risked a new spat with No 10.

He claimed that the PM’s plan to abolish bin checks poses an “existential” threat to the EU, implying that “no rules at our borders” would apply.

The PM’s spokesman said yesterday that he had not seen the magazine report, but added, “The important thing the public on both sides of the Channel want us to focus on is how we avoid further loss of life.”

It comes as a Labour MP claimed at PMQs that minority groups in the UK believe the PM is “coming for them” as a result of new powers in the new Borders Bill.

Imran Hussain claimed that the Bill, which will aid in the prevention of small boats, could result in people losing their British citizenship for the “most minor wrongdoings.”

Boris slammed the lies, telling him to “withdraw what he just said” and to “look at the Conservative frontbench today,” pointing to his Cabinet colleagues Rishi Sunak, Sajid Javid, Priti Patel, Nadhim Zahawi, and Alok Sharma.

“He should withdraw it,” he continued, “because what he said is absolutely shameful and, as he well knows, the Borders Bill does nothing of the sort.”

The Bill, according to the PM, would give authorities to turn people back at sea and allow them to be screened abroad, as well as a commitment to “review” the Human Rights Act.

He also stated that the new Online Harms Bill would target smugglers who advertise on social media sites such as Facebook.

In the aftermath of the Channel tragedy, immigration minister Tom Pursglove said he feels a “huge weight of responsibility.”