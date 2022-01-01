In the latest twist in the jihadists’ war on women, the Taliban orders that clothing store mannequins beheaded because they are ‘idols.’

In the latest twisted decree in the jihadists’ war on women, the Taliban orders clothing store mannequins to be BEHEADED as ‘idols.’

The Taliban has ordered the beheading of clothing store mannequins because they are “idols,” as the brutes continue their war on women’s rights.

After officials ruled the mannequins were sinful “idols,” shopkeepers in Afghanistan’s western province of Herat were told to cut the heads off their mannequins.

In Islam, idol worship is considered a sin because it forbids the worship of anyone or anything other than Allah, who is regarded as the only God.

The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice in Herat, which is in charge of overseeing the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islam, issued the harsh ruling this week.

The ministry initially ordered shopkeepers to remove all mannequins, but store owners retaliated, claiming that doing so would result in significant financial loss.

According to local reports, the complaints prompted Sheikh Aziz-u-Rahman, the ministry’s head, to order the mannequins to be beheaded instead.

“All the statues and mannequins in your stores must be headless,” read a note to shopkeepers.

“Each mannequin costs (dollar)100, (dollar)80, or (dollar)70, and beheading them will be a huge financial loss,” business owner Abdul Wadood Faiz Zada told Italian newspaper Repubblica.

“The Taliban have not changed,” Mohammad Yusuf continued, “and restrictions will be imposed once more.”

“They haven’t achieved international recognition, but if they do, they’ll impose even more restrictions.”

Since the Taliban took power earlier this year, Afghan women have been subjected to a ruthless crackdown on their rights and education.

Women and girls have long been warned that if the Taliban takeover succeeds, they will be the most vulnerable victims as the fighters reverse 20 years of progress.

The group’s brutal, oppressive, and sexist laws from the 1990s are being reinstated.

Women risk being murdered for exposing too much skin, demanding basic human rights, having affairs, or being raped.

The brutes were said to have already burned a woman to death after accusing her of serving subpar food to the group’s members.

As the Taliban swept across Afghanistan, reports surfaced that their militants were abducting children as young as 12.

A charity has also issued an urgent warning, stating that baby girls as young as 20 days old are being sold for marriage.

UNICEF said it had received “credible reports” of days-old babies promised as dowries in future marriages.

According to the charity, 28% of Afghan women aged 15 to 49 are married off before they reach the age of 18.

And Taliban-imposed restrictions on teenage girls…

