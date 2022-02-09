In the Mediterranean and Atlantic, Morocco saves 256 migrants.

In the Mediterranean and Atlantic, Morocco has rescued 256 migrants.

According to the state news agency, 41 women and 5 children were rescued.

Between February and March, Moroccan Coast Guard units rescued at least 256 irregular migrants in the Mediterranean and Atlantic Oceans.

According to Moroccan state news agency MAP, the migrants included 41 women and five children, the majority of whom were from Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to MAP, they were treated medically and then handed over to gendarmerie forces for administrative procedures.