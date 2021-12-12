In the midst of a deadly water infection, a 4-year-old cancer patient in Glasgow was given a “secret treatment.”

Little James Campell’s father has spoken out about what he believes is a cover-up and secrecy surrounding the water infection infections at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

While battling cancer in a Glasgow hospital, the father of a four-year-old boy was ‘given secret treatment’ to prevent a deadly water infection.

David Campbell has detailed what he believes to be a catalogue of cover-ups and secrecy surrounding the water infection scandal at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, which has been linked to child cancer deaths and 84 other infections.

The 44-year-old claims a hospital cleaner told him at the children’s cancer unit that’she wouldn’t wash a dog in the water’ while his son James was undergoing arduous chemotherapy.

Days later, the father and other parents, who had begun purchasing bottled water to wash their sick children, watched as water filters were installed on taps and air filters were installed before being caught off guard when the ward was abruptly closed by hospital officials.

David claimed in the Sunday Mail that he was kept in the dark about a fungal antibiotic that was secretly given to James to prevent patients from becoming very ill from bugs.

“These children were put in danger,” David said.

They were unwitting victims of those in charge’s attempt to cover up and hide what was going on in that hospital.

It was supposed to be the safest place, but it ended up being the most dangerous.

“When I complained to the health board, I received a letter from Jonathan Best, the chief operating officer, who stated that he was unaware of any concerns until 2018.”

That is incorrect.

“They knew about it the year before.”

Whistleblowers from the hospital had come forward after other children had died.

That is clear from the evidence presented at the public hearing.

“These are the most vulnerable children, and senior hospital executives were gambling with their lives by attempting to conceal this.”

Best stated in his letter to David that they were unaware of any significant concerns about water infection until 2018, but according to the public inquiry’s closing statements, concerns about water were raised in 2017.

The letter contains a factual, according to NHS Glasgow.

