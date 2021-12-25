In the midst of controversy, 500 Wagner paramilitaries are reportedly entering Mali.

A group of 15 European nations, including Turkey, have criticized a Russian mercenary group.

DOUALA (Cameroon) is a city in the country of Cameroon.

Local security sources confirmed to Anadolu Agency on Friday that at least 500 paramilitaries from the tainted private Russian Wagner Group arrived in Bamako, Mali’s capital, on Thursday.

”We confirm the arrival of 500 Russian soldiers,” Malian sources told Anadolu Agency, requesting anonymity due to media restrictions.

According to local media, the soldiers will be stationed in ten locations across the West African country.

The arrival is being reported at a time when the paramilitary group is causing more controversy.

15 European countries, including France, which is sending troops to Mali to fight terrorism, issued a statement on Thursday saying they had taken note of “the Russian Federation’s government’s involvement in providing material support for the Wagner group’s deployment in Mali” and urged Russia to “adopt responsible and constructive behavior in the region.”

They denounced the use of mercenaries on Malian soil, warning that it could exacerbate the West African security situation.

The countries warned that the group’s participation would “worsen the human rights situation in Mali” and put the country’s Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in jeopardy.

In 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cited 2,000 Wagner mercenaries fighting in Libya in support of Khalifa Haftar, a warlord who has fought Libya’s legitimate government and sabotaged efforts for peace and unity.

-Wagner Group says the game is “confusing.”

“It is undeniable that the Russian paramilitary group causes a lot of concern, not for the Malians but for the West, France, the European community, and the United States, because it is a new player who is confusing the game,” Regis Hounkpe, executive director of InterGlobe Conseils, a consulting firm specializing in strategic communication and geopolitical expertise, told Anadolu Agency.

He questioned whether there would be as much controversy if it were a British group, for example, because of Russia’s relations with France and the United States.

“It is true that mercenaries have a bad reputation in the Central African Republic and elsewhere.

Mali, on the other hand, is a sovereign state with the power to contract any action with any actor.

Mali has this capability.

Short summary of Infosurhoy