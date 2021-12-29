In the midst of fears of a third world war, President Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, dubbed “Europe’s last dictator,” were seen playing ice hockey.

The embarrassing photo op comes after Putin announced on Wednesday that Russia and Belarus will conduct joint military exercises early next year.

Putin praised Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s proposal to hold another round of military drills, implying that they could begin as early as February or March.

During a meeting with Lukashenko in St. Petersburg, he said:

Military officials would soon coordinate details, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It comes amid growing fears that Putin is planning an invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, with more than 175,000 Russian troops said to be stationed on the border.

Furthermore, some Ukrainian officials have expressed concern that Russia may launch an attack from Belarusian territory.

If Putin makes a move, the US has threatened to “rain destruction” on Russia with nuclear weapons.

Moscow has denied making such plans, but has pressed the US and its allies to guarantee that NATO will not expand into Ukraine or deploy its weapons there, demands that the West has flatly rejected.

Russia and Belarus have a union agreement that envisions close political, economic, and military ties, and Moscow has firmly supported Lukashenko in the face of Western pressure.

After a brutal crackdown on domestic protests sparked by Lukashenko’s rigged re-election to a sixth term in August 2020, the opposition and the West said the election was rigged, the pressure mounted.

Thousands of migrants and refugees arrived on Belarus’s border this summer, attempting to force their way into Poland, an EU member state, escalating tensions.

Lukashenko has been accused by Brussels of retaliating for the sanctions by using desperate asylum seekers as pawns and duping them into attempting to enter Poland.

In September, Russia held massive war games with Belarus, involving 200,000 troops, as a show of support for Lukashenko.

Moscow has been patrolling Belarus with nuclear-capable bombers in recent weeks.

Belarus’ airspace was patrolled by Russian and Belarusian fighter jets on Wednesday.

Lukashenko said last month that Belarus would be willing to host Russian nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Russian troops are staging new war drills as they threaten a new Cuban missile crisis if demands over Ukraine are not met “right now.”

As fears grow that Putin will invade if the West fails to meet his demands, videos showed the latest Russian drills, some of which were near Ukraine’s border.

Sergei Ryabkov, a hawkish deputy foreign minister who made the Cuban Missile Crisis comparison, denied exaggerating.

The West has always been blamed by Moscow for the…

