In the midst of nationwide protests, Kazakhstan’s government resigns.

In the midst of nationwide protests, the Kazakh government resigns.

The president signs a proclamation accepting the resignation of the government, which will take effect immediately.

ANKARA (Turkey)

After a wave of mass protests swept the country over rising liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the government’s resignation by presidential decree on Wednesday.

“I hereby resolve to accept the resignation of the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with Article 70 of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” Tokayev said in the decree.

First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has been named interim prime minister, according to the decree, according to Russian news outlet RT.

Despite the fact that the decree takes effect immediately, Cabinet members are expected to continue working until a new government is formed.

Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty and the oil-rich Mangystau region in the west between Jan.

5-19 in order to maintain public safety.

He also imposed a curfew in Almaty, the former capital of the country, where tens of thousands of people had taken to the streets.

Protesters retaliated with stones after police used stun grenades and teargas to disperse them.

Protestors vandalized and set fire to police cars, according to reports.

Social media applications such as Facebook and Telegram have also been restricted by the government.

On Jan. 1, protests erupted.

2 when drivers protested an increase in LPG prices in the Mangystau city of Zhanaozen, which later spread to Aktau.

Supportive protests in Atyrau, Aktobe, and Oral, in western Kazakhstan, where the country’s petroleum and natural gas reserves are located, spread to other parts of the country and turned into public demonstrations.