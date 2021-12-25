In the midst of pro-civilian rule rallies, the UN urges Sudan to protect protesters.

In the midst of rallies for civilian rule, the UN urges Sudan to protect protesters.

Protesters are calling for civilian rule.

Sudanese capital, Khartoum

The UN called on Sudanese authorities to protect demonstrators on Saturday, ahead of planned protests calling for civilian rule.

On Twitter, Volker Perthes, the head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission Sudan (UNITAMS), said, “I urge Sudanese authorities and security forces to protect today’s planned demonstrations.”

Perthes urged the Sudanese government to re-establish internet access.

“It is a human right to have freedom of expression.”

This includes complete internet access.”

Sudanese activists claim that telecommunications companies have been disrupting internet service across the country since early Saturday morning.

Since October, Sudan has been in upheaval.

Sudan’s military deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency on November 25.

On November, Hamdok, on the other hand, was reinstated.

21 under an agreement with Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, aimed at resolving a political crisis that threatened to derail Sudan’s democratic transition.

While the agreement was welcomed by countries and regional and international organizations, including the United Nations, it was rejected by Sudanese political and civil forces, who saw it as an “attempt to legitimize the coup.”

Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials prior to the military takeover, which was in charge of overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023 as part of a precarious power-sharing pact between the military and the Forces of Freedom and Change coalition.

*Ibrahim Mukhtar is the author of this piece.