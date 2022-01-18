In the midst of Russia’s tensions with Ukraine, the United States is sending a top diplomat to the country.

In the midst of tensions with Russia, the United States’ top diplomat will travel to Ukraine.

According to the State Department, the trip is part of “efforts to de-escalate the tensions caused by Russia’s military buildup and continued aggression.”

WASHINGTON D.C.

The State Department announced Tuesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ukraine this week, despite continuing Western fears that Russia is planning an invasion of the eastern European country.

Blinken will leave on Tuesday as part of the department’s “extensive diplomacy with our European Allies and partners about a united approach to address the threat Russia poses to Ukraine and our joint efforts to encourage it to choose diplomacy and de-escalation in the interests of security and stability,” according to the department.

On January 14, the top US diplomat will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

In a statement, spokesman Ned Price said the trip was to “reinforce the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“The Secretary’s travel and consultations are part of diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions caused by Russia’s military build-up and continued aggression against Ukraine,” Price added.

In January, Blinken will also visit Germany.

20 to meet Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who will be followed by representatives from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom as part of the Transatlantic Quad.

Russia is accused of amassing more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border, raising fears in the West that Moscow is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet ally.

The Kremlin has denied western accusations of an impending invasion, claiming that its forces are only conducting drills.

However, the buildup comes eight years after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, a move that has never received international recognition.

Moscow began supporting separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine that same year, a policy it has maintained for nearly a decade.