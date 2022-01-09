In the midst of Russia’s tensions with Ukraine, the US expresses its “unwavering support.”

In the midst of Russia’s tensions with Ukraine, the US declares its “unwavering support.”

In a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, a senior US diplomat discusses “potential US and Allied responses to Russia’s military buildup.”

NEW YORK

The US remained steadfast in its support for Ukraine on Friday, as Russia amasses forces on its border in what the West fears is a prelude to a military invasion.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken “reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression” in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to a statement from spokesman Ned Price.

“We talked about possible US and Allied responses to Russia’s military buildup along Ukraine’s borders, as well as upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia,” Blinken said.

“There will be no conversations about Ukraine without Ukraine,” the Secretary said.

The United States and its European allies have warned that resuming hostilities against Ukraine and invading the eastern European country would have catastrophic consequences.

Moscow has continued to build up its forces along Ukraine’s border, but has denied planning an invasion.

Blinken warned on Thursday, ahead of crucial talks with Russia, that no progress will be made as long as Moscow keeps a “gun pointed at Ukraine’s head.”

Beginning on January 1, US and Russian delegations led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov will meet in Geneva.

On the 9th, the NATO-Russia Council will meet for the first time since 2014, and on the 10th, the NATO-Russia Council will meet for the first time since 2014.

The number twelve is a number that is

In 2014, Russia seized and occupied the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine, and it is still the de facto ruler there.

Moscow began supporting separatist forces in eastern Ukraine against the central government that same year, a policy it has continued for the past eight years.