In the midst of tensions, Ukraine’s ‘territorial defense’ prepares civilians for potential problems.

To counter potential military threats, reservist officers provide basic military and other training to volunteer civilians.

Ukraine’s capital, Kiev

Ukraine’s reservist officers hold weekly military and other training for civilians as part of the “territorial defense” structure in preparation for any potential snafus as tensions rise.

Over 100 civilians, military personnel, and reservists attended the latest training on Saturday in Kyiv, the capital.

The training was conducted by the Ukrainian Legion, a body that organizes military training for the civilian population, in collaboration with the Desnianskyi district Territorial Defense Battalion, the Kyiv Defense Headquarters, and the Total Resistance initiative, with the support of the district state administration, as part of the mass recruitment for the volunteer army.

In peacetime, Ukraine’s territorial defense is a system of national, military, and special measures carried out across the country to prepare the country to face any potential military threats.

According to the national resistance act, which went into effect on January 1,

The Territorial Defense Forces will have a permanent strength of 10,000 career personnel in peacetime, with an additional 120,000 civilian reservists to be recruited and trained.

In the event of an army mobilization, the volunteer army, which includes reservists, will number over 130,000 people.

Those who served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations and law enforcement agencies make up the majority of volunteer formations, while those with more than two convictions, as well as those who do not meet the selection criteria, are denied entry.

Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces are expected to have more than 20 brigades, one for each region, with over 150 battalions.

Volunteers must complete certain training, including basic military training, medical training, and first-aid, as well as pass professional and psychological screening and sign a volunteer contract, in order to be accepted into the Territorial Defense Forces.

Since 2014, when Russia illegally annexed the Crimean Peninsula, hostilities in the eastern Donbas region have erupted, Ukraine and Russia have been at odds.

Russia has also amassed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s borders, raising fears that the Kremlin is planning a new military offensive against the former Soviet republic.

Moscow has denied that it is preparing anything.

