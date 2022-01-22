In the midst of tensions with the United States, Iran, Russia, and China have begun joint naval exercises.

The third joint military exercise in the Indian Ocean has begun.

TEHRAN, Iran

On Friday morning, the navies of Iran, Russia, and China began a new round of joint maneuvers, dubbed the 2022 Maritime Security Belt Exercise, off the northern coasts of the Indian Ocean.

Pre-determined surface targets in the sea were struck on Friday under the command of Iran’s homegrown Jamaran destroyer, according to state media.

Under the slogan ‘Together for Peace and Security,’ the military drill covers an area of 17,000 square kilometers and includes Iranian Navy marine and airborne units, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval forces, as well as naval units from China and Russia.

Admiral Rear Adm.

The drills will include tactical exercises such as rescuing a floating vessel, freeing a hijacked vessel, shooting at air targets, and so on, according to Mostafa Tajeddini, a spokesman for the exercise.

It is the three countries’ third joint naval exercise, which began in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman in 2019.

The drills are aimed at “strengthening the security of international maritime trade, combating piracy and maritime terrorism, exchanging maritime rescue information, and exchanging operational and tactical experiences,” according to Tajeddini.

He explained that the decision to hold drills in the northern Indian Ocean was based on the presence of important waterways and straits such as the Bab al-Mandeb, Malacca, and Hormuz, dubbed the “golden triangles,” as well as the fact that the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean are considered crucial trade areas.

Significant strategic value

The drills happen to fall on the same day as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s first official visit to Moscow, and a week after Iran’s top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, visited Beijing.

Raisi reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthen security and economic cooperation with Russia and other friendly neighbors in his speech to Russia’s State Duma on Thursday.

He accused the US and NATO of “infiltrating various geographical areas with new coverings that threaten the common interests of independent states.”

He also extended an olive branch to the international community, saying that his government’s “policy of maximum interaction with independent governments will continue regardless of international developments.”

Since its inauguration last August, Iran’s new government has vigorously pursued the ‘look east’ policy, with a primary focus on regional giants Russia and China.

Iran is a country in the Middle East.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.