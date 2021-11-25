In the midst of the Channel migrant crisis, UK asylum applications are at an all-time high.

Asylum applications in the UK are at their highest level since 2004 as a result of the Channel migrant crisis.

According to new official figures, nearly two-thirds of asylum decisions – 64 percent – granted people the right to stay in the UK because they were in need of protection.

Official figures show that the number of people applying for asylum in the UK has risen to its highest level in nearly 20 years, owing to an increase in the number of Channel small boat crossings.

According to Home Office figures released on Thursday, a total of 37,562 applications were filed in the year to September, more than in any 12-month period since the year to June 2004 (39,746).

The majority of decisions on applications granted people asylum, humanitarian protection, or some other form of leave to remain in the UK, up from the previous two years, because these people were found to be fleeing war or persecution and in need of protection.

On appeal, nearly half of those who were denied immigration status (48%) had their decisions reversed.

Despite Home Secretary Priti Patel promising to create safe routes for refugees to enter the UK, only 1,171 people were given protection through resettlement schemes, a 46 percent decrease from the previous year.

The figures were released following the deaths of 27 people attempting to cross the English Channel in order to seek asylum in the United Kingdom.

According to data compiled by the PA news agency, more than 25,700 people have made the perilous journey to the UK in small boats this year, more than three times the total for all of 2020.

Asylum applications are also up from the peak of the European migration crisis in 2015 and 2016 (36,546).

The latest figure is up 18% from the previous year (31,966), though it will have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions.

In the same period of 2019, there were 35,737 applications.

And it was a far cry from the high of more than 84,000 in 2002.

The high number of successful applications and appeals, according to the charity Refugee Action, indicates that more people are being forced to flee their homes.

“Rather than doing their fair share to help the growing number of people across the,” said Tim Naor Hilton, the company’s CEO.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Asylum applications in the UK are at their highest level since 2004 as a result of the Channel migrant crisis.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https