In the midst of the country’s worst blood shortage in years, the Red Cross is urging people to donate blood.

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood as it faces its worst national blood shortage in more than a decade.

Because of the shortage, health care providers must choose which patients will receive life-saving transfusions and which will have to wait for supplies to replenish.

In recent weeks, the Red Cross has had to limit blood supplies to hospitals, with periods of less than a one-day supply of critical blood types.

In December, the organization issued a similar appeal for blood donations due to low donor turnout.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Red Cross’ website, is to blame for much of the current blood shortage.

Blood drives are still being canceled due to illness, staffing shortages, and weather-related issues, according to the Red Cross, on top of a 10% drop in blood donations since March 2020.

Blood supplies have been harmed as a result of COVID-19’s impact on schools and universities.

According to the Red Cross, students contributed roughly a quarter of all blood donations in 2019, but only 10% during the pandemic.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, blood drives at colleges and high schools have decreased by 62%, according to the organization.

While all blood types are needed, Type O donors are particularly encouraged to donate.

The universal blood type is Type O-negative, while Type O-positive can be given to anyone who is Rh positive.

Blood can be donated by anyone aged 16 and up who weighs at least 110 pounds and is in good health.

Online, you can find more detailed eligibility criteria.

Online, via the Blood Donor App, or by calling 1-800-733-2767, appointments can be made.

People can donate every 56 days, and it’s a good idea to make multiple appointments.

