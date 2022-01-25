In the midst of the Covid backlog, patients are filing down their own teeth at home in order to schedule dentist appointments.

In the face of a Covid backlog, patients are filing down their own teeth at home as they try to schedule dentist appointments.

Individuals are pulling their teeth out with pliers in some of the most extreme cases.

During the pandemic, dentist Mohsan Ahmad of Greater Manchester told me he had seen an increase in patients taking matters into their own hands.

“Thankfully, I haven’t seen any patients who have had to pull their own teeth out or anything like that,” Mr Ahmad, who has been a dentist for 17 years, said.

“I’ve seen patients who have to buy a temporary filling kit from a pharmacy or order one online to temporarily fill their tooth while they wait for urgent dental care.”

“Some of them may have to self-medicate, so instead of taking medication, they’ll try something else to help with the pain relief.”

In some cases, patients chose to treat tooth pain with antibiotics left over from previous prescriptions or common household items.

“I’ve seen people use nail files on occasion.

“They’ll file the sharp tooth down and then say, ‘when the tooth broke it was really sharp, so I filed it a little and now I’ve come to see you,'” Mr Ahmad explained.

In some cases, patients may file away too much of their tooth, necessitating immediate treatment, according to him.

The NHS announced on Tuesday that up to 350,000 additional dental appointments will be made available as part of its efforts to reduce waiting times and increase access to dentists.

The initiative was made possible by a £50 million funding injection announced after Covid restrictions severely limited dental treatment capacity.

Following aerosol-generating procedures such as fillings and root canals, dentists were required to use fallow periods – temporary closures of clinic rooms for up to an hour followed by a clean – at the start of the pandemic.

“We can’t see as many patients as we would if we didn’t have these really large and significant infection control policies in place.”

