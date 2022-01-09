In the midst of the omicron outbreak, Pelosi opens the door to more coronavirus aid in her budget proposal.

In the wake of the omicron outbreak, Pelosi has opened the door to more coronavirus aid in her budget plan.

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there is an “opportunity” to include federal coronavirus relief funding in a bill to fund the government before the February deadline.

“It’s clear from the opportunity and the challenge,” Pelosi said in a CBS interview, adding that President Joe Biden’s administration “has not made a formal request for more funding.”

Additional funds to help mitigate the pandemic’s effects could be included in a bill to fund the government after a stopgap spending measure expires in February.

“I believe that if the appropriators are left to their own devices, they will get the job done,” Pelosi said.

“Something like extra funding, as well as COVID, could be in there.”

Two senators suggested last week that additional relief for US restaurants and other service industries hurt by the outbreak of infections be included in the spending bills.

Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat who chairs the Small Business Committee, and Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican, both stated that they are working to gain support for the plan among their colleagues.

Pelosi did not say what the additional funds would be used for.

Pelosi told CBS that the virus’s “resilience” means it’s spreading faster than it has in previous phases of the pandemic, emphasizing the importance of everyone “getting vaccinated, being masked, having spatial distancing, and the rest.”

“As well as being tested, tested, tested.”

Last week, Missouri Republican Roy Blunt slammed the administration on the Senate floor, claiming that the issue wasn’t funding, but rather the administration’s lack of a strategy for combating the virus.

According to Biden, officials focused on vaccinations at the expense of expanding testing capacity.

“For almost a year, the administration has been almost entirely focused on one thing, and testing and treatments have not received the attention they should have or now require,” Blunt said.

“That failure came at a high price.”

Today, there are no over-the-counter tests available in the United States, and the country lacks a comprehensive, dependable testing infrastructure.”

According to Pelosi, an extension of the child tax credit is unlikely to be included in the spending bill

