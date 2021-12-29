In the midst of the omicron wave, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is urging people to get a COVID booster.

‘Those who are not boosted,’ according to Boris Johnson, account for 90% of intensive-care patients.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has urged people who have already received two COVID-19 vaccines to get the booster shot on Wednesday.

Boris Johnson’s invitation came just one day after UK health officials reported a daily infection rate of 117,093, a new high.

Johnson told reporters at a vaccination center that 90% of coronavirus patients in intensive care had not received their booster shots.

“I’m sorry to say this, but the vast majority of people who are currently ending up in intensive care in our hospitals are not boosted,” he explained.

“I’ve talked to doctors who say the numbers are up to 90% of people in intensive care who aren’t boosted,” Johnson added, urging the 2.4 million people who had been double-jabbed to take their third doses.

“You’re eight times more likely to end up in the hospital if you’re not vaccinated,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic thing to do.”

This is critical.

Get a boost for yourself and approach the New Year with caution.”

Omicron is a milder version of delta.

The omicron variant of coronavirus “continues to cause real problems,” according to Johnson, with cases “rising in hospitals.”

“However, it is clearly milder than the delta variant, and we are able to proceed as we are,” he added.

More than 800,000 people were infected in the past seven days, according to government data released on Tuesday, up 30.3 percent from the previous week.

According to the data, the areas with the greatest increase in new cases were London, Manchester, and Hertfordshire.

In various statements, British authorities said they were constantly reviewing scientific findings, but that any new measures or possible lockdowns would have to wait until after New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have received a third COVID-19 vaccine dose has surpassed 32.5 million, while the number of people who have received two shots has surpassed 47 million.

According to the most recent data, the United Kingdom has the highest COVID-19 death rate in Europe, with 148,021 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.