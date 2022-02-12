In the midst of the tensions, the UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine.

In the midst of tensions, the UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine.

Tensions are rising along the Ukrainian border amid fears of a Russian invasion.

ANKARA

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, and Iraq warned their citizens against traveling to Ukraine on Saturday, as tensions between Russia and the West continue to rise.

The UAE Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, issued a statement on Twitter urging its citizens to postpone any travel to Ukraine due to fears of a Russian invasion.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry also urged Kuwaitis in Ukraine to leave the country “to ensure their safety,” and urged those planning to visit Ukraine “to postpone their trip at this time.”

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry issued a statement citing “exceptional circumstances” in which it urged its citizens in Ukraine to leave the country and refrain from traveling there.

Since Russia’s invasion and annexation of Crimea in March 2014, Ukraine has been plagued by conflict in its eastern regions.

Moscow recently amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine, raising fears that Moscow is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet neighbor.

Russia has denied that it is planning an invasion and has accused Western countries of jeopardizing its security by expanding NATO near its borders.

The Kremlin also issued a list of security demands to the West, including the withdrawal of troops from some ex-Soviet states and guarantees that Ukraine and Georgia will not join NATO.

Ibrahim Mukhtar contributed to this article.