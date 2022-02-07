In the midst of the Ukraine crisis, Australia has urged Russia to “remain engaged” in dialogue.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Morrison said the “deteriorating” situation in Ukraine was discussed during a news conference following a meeting of the Cabinet’s National Security Committee.

He stated that the Quad foreign ministers will meet this week to discuss the Ukraine crisis, which includes the United States, India, Japan, and Australia.

“We would strongly encourage Russia to continue to participate in the reciprocal dialogue.”

And any violation of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty isn’t a sign of peace; it’s a sign of those who want to take sovereignty away from those who deserve it, he said.

Morrison reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to Ukraine.

“Australia is a staunch supporter of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

And, as these issues evolve, we will continue to stand with them and engage with our partners on these extremely difficult issues,” he said.

Morrison has urged Australians in Ukraine to leave the country once more.

“We have attempted to contact all Australians in Ukraine over the last few weeks, with a very clear message – now is the time to leave,” he said.

In 2014, Russian forces invaded eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region and annexed the Crimean Peninsula.

Thousands of Russian troops are said to have gathered near Ukraine’s borders, raising fears of a new military offensive.

The US and its allies have threatened Russia with “severe consequences” if it continues to invade Ukraine.

Moscow, on the other hand, has denied that it is planning an invasion of Ukraine, claiming that its troops are there for training.