In the midst of the Ukraine crisis, NATO has extended an invitation to Russia for a new round of talks.

In the midst of the Ukraine crisis, NATO has invited Russia to a new round of talks.

In this regard, the NATO chief claims to have sent a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) –

NATO’s chief said on Thursday that the military alliance has invited Russia to a new round of talks to “find a diplomatic way forward.”

“This morning, I sent a letter to Foreign Minister (Sergey) Lavrov reiterating my invitation to Russia to continue our dialogue in a series of meetings in the NATO-Russia Council to find a diplomatic way forward,” Jens Stoltenberg said after their meeting in a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He reaffirmed NATO’s willingness to address Russian concerns and discuss European security, but emphasized that the alliance will not compromise on core values.

NATO proposed mutual briefings on exercises and nuclear policies, as well as ways to increase transparency and reduce risks in military operations, as well as work to reduce space and cyber threats, he explained.

Because “the number of Russian forces is increasing,” Stoltenberg warned, European security faces a “dangerous moment.”

“The warning time for a possible attack is shrinking,” he said, adding that Russia has deployed the largest forces in Belarus since the end of the Cold War, in addition to 100,000 troops with enabling capabilities in and around Ukraine.

He emphasized that Russia has a choice between diplomacy and confrontation, but that in the latter case, “they will pay a high price, there will be economic sanctions, and there will be an increased NATO military presence in the east.”

NATO is considering deploying battle groups in Romania and the Black Sea region, similar to those deployed in Poland and the Baltic region, to strengthen its posture in the eastern part of the alliance, according to Stoltenberg.

In its official response to draft treaties Russia handed to NATO and the US last December, NATO rejected Russian demands to withdraw its troops and weapons from eastern Europe and to halt Ukraine’s transatlantic integration.

The military alliance also urged Russia to begin arms control talks and offered to reopen their respective offices in Moscow and Brussels.

After concentrating over 100,000 troops, significant artillery, and tanks on the border, the US and its European allies have accused Russia of setting the stage for an invasion of Ukraine.

Furthermore,

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.