In the midst of unrest in Turkey, the speaker of the Turkish parliament speaks with his Kazakh counterpart.

In the midst of unrest, Turkey’s parliament speaker speaks with his Kazakh counterpart.

Sentop expresses solidarity with Kazakhstan, which has been rocked by days of deadly protests sparked by an increase in fuel prices.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Friday, the Turkish parliament speaker spoke by phone with his Kazakh counterpart, despite the Central Asian country’s ongoing unrest.

“Kazakhstan is our brother, our friend.”

Mustafa Sentop told Nurlan Nigmatulin, “We follow what happens there as closely as we follow what happens in our own country.”

Peace and security in Kazakhstan are “quite valuable” to Turkiye, according to Sentop, who added: “Furthermore, the country’s stability is also very important for the region.”

Nigmatulin expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as all lawmakers for their support for Kazakhstan.

He said, “You really stood by us in such a difficult time.”

Days of deadly protests in Kazakhstan have erupted in response to a rise in fuel prices.

On January 1, demonstrations began in the oil-rich Mangystau region.

2 quickly spread across the country, including Almaty, the country’s commercial center and former capital, where tens of thousands took to the streets.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev responded by declaring a state of emergency in Almaty and the oil-rich Mangystau region, before expanding it to the rest of the country.

Tokayev also approved the government’s resignation and asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Eurasian alliance of former Soviet states, for assistance.