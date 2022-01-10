In the midst of WW3 fears, Russia warns the West to ‘prepare for the worst.’

The West must “prepare for the worst” as a conflict with Russia looms, according to the Defence Secretary.

As fears of World War Three grow, Russia has warned the United States to calm down over rising tensions with Ukraine or risk “endangering not only its own security but that of Europe.”

Ben Wallace promised that Britain would “stand up to bullies” amid fears of a Russian invasion into Ukraine in his darkest intervention yet as tensions in Eastern Europe rise.

As the West confronts Russia over its “aggression” toward its neighbor, Mr Wallace said that distance “should not deter Britain” from seeking to “defend those who cannot defend themselves.”

During talks between US and Russian officials in Geneva on Monday, there appeared to be no major breakthroughs as the two countries sparred over Ukraine.

There has been a massive military build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border, with the talks aimed at defusing the crisis before it becomes a full-fledged military conflict.

Despite fears that Vladimir Putin is planning a “short, sharp war,” troops continue to pour over the border.

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, insisted that Moscow had “no intention of invading Ukraine,” but Mr Wallace expressed “concern” about the Kremlin’s actions.

“We should not be overly optimistic, and we must prepare for the worst,” he said at a Policy Exchange event marking 40 years since the Falklands War.

“The parallels with 40 years ago are so obvious that they don’t even need to be stated.”

In a warning to Russia, he stated that Britain must “always be ready” for war if it is required, and that “distance, nor the scale of the challenge, should deter Britain.”

“We must be firm and not sway,” he said, quoting Margaret Thatcher.

“History is littered with the consequences of those who underestimated this small island,” he cautioned.

“Thatcher said that socialists don’t like ordinary people because they may not choose socialism,” Mr Wallace continued.

“The Kremlin dislikes ordinary people making decisions because they may not choose the Kremlin.”

Mr Ryabkov warned the US not to take any actions that would jeopardize “not only its own security, but also that of Europe” after the first day of the week-long talks.

He stated that it is now up to NATO, not Russia, to take a “step.”

“If this does not happen,” Mr Ryabkov said, “this issue will be assessed and looked at alongside all the other factors.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has warned that the risk of conflict in Ukraine is real.

NATO is preparing for a possible Russian invasion of the vast eastern European country.

