In the moments before he was tackled by cops, Waukesha parade ‘killer’ Darrell Brooks became aggressive.

One resident exclusively told The Sun that Darrell Brooks, the “killer” of the Waukesha parade, became aggressive in the moments before he was tackled by police.

After Daniel Rider told the 39-year-old rapper who allegedly drove into the parade crowd to leave his home after he invited the frantic suspect inside, Darrell Brooks became hostile.

The moments leading up to Brook’s arrest, which occurred shortly after the deadly Christmas parade attack on Sunday, were captured on Rider’s doorbell camera, but the unidentified suspect remains at large.

He recalled the suspect calling his mother before becoming agitated and being apprehended by police.

The man invited a shoeless Brooks into his home to warm up and use his phone to call an Uber, mistaking the rapper for a homeless person.

Rider’s act of kindness, on the other hand, came shortly after Brooks was accused of driving his Ford SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six people and injuring more than 40 others.

Rider claims that he was unaware of the tragedy because he was at home watching football.

Brooks was given a coat and a sandwich while inside Rider’s home for about ten minutes.

Brooks was on the phone with his mother, according to Rider, instead of calling an Uber.

“I didn’t understand a lot of it,” Rider said, “but he was yelling at times.”

“After about 5-8 minutes, I noticed police driving by and became nervous, so I told him he needed to leave.”

Brooks was “polite” to Rider the entire time he was at his home, according to Rider.

“He even expressed his gratitude by saying, ‘Thank you for showing me so much love here, man.’

‘Thank you for making me feel better.'”

Rider claims that after kicking the man out of his house, Brooks became more aggressive, pounding on his door and demanding to be let back in, claiming he had forgotten his ID.

Rider claims he searched for the ID but was unable to locate it, and now believes Brooks was looking for an excuse to return inside after seeing cops.

Brooks was ordered to put his hands in the air by cops who arrived on the scene shortly after.

As he appears to follow the cops’ orders, Brooks says, “Whoa, whoa, whoa.”

It’s unclear whether Brooks was detained on Rider’s property, but Rider claims the suspect did not resist arrest.

“From what I could tell, he worked with the cops,” Rider said.

“In no time, they had him on the ground.”

I didn’t notice any sort of struggle.

I think I heard some yelling, but not a lot.”

