In the morning, you’ll need gloves and a heavy coat as the season’s coldest temperatures pay a visit.

As the season’s coldest temperatures pay a visit, you’ll need gloves and a heavy coat in the morning.

Remember those warm December days? Well, those memories should keep you warm for the next 24 to 36 hours as some of the coldest weather in the last three years descends on what’s left of the snow and ice.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-teens tonight under partly cloudy skies, with winds of 11 to 14 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

The wind chill in Harrisburg will be around 0 degrees Fahrenheit or slightly less.

While the sun will be shining brightly on Tuesday, the high will only reach 25 degrees, with gusts of up to 20 miles per hour making it feel like it’s in the single digits.

The last time high temperatures in Harrisburg fell below 25 degrees, according to National Weather Service data, was in January.

31st and 2nd of February

1st of 2019.

Both days’ highs were 17.

The weather will cool off a bit in the middle of the week before becoming colder over the weekend.

A Clipper system will pass south of the area Saturday night and Sunday, bringing some snow, according to AccuWeather.

Snowfall amounts could increase if the storm develops once it reaches the coast.

Meanwhile, here’s the five-day forecast:

Tonight is a special night.

With a low of around 15, the sky will be partly cloudy.

11 to 14 mph northwest wind, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday is a holiday.

It will be sunny with a high of around 24 degrees.

6 to 10 mph northwest wind, with gusts up to 20 mph

On a Tuesday,

With a low of around 14, it will be mostly clear.

After midnight, a light breeze shifts to the south at 6 mph.

Wed.

A high near 39°F with mostly sunny skies.

The wind is coming from the south at 7 mph.

Evening on Wednesday

Lows in the mid-twenties, mostly cloudy.

There is a light south wind.

Tomorrow is Thursday.

With a high near 43, it’ll be mostly cloudy.

Thursday evening

Lows in the mid-twenties.

Today is Friday.

With a high near 33, it’ll be mostly sunny.

Friday Evening

Low of 15°F. Partly cloudy.

Today is Saturday.

The day will be partly sunny, with a high near…

