In the Morrisons car park, two road rage pensioners brawl before being separated by their wives.

This is the shocking moment two pensioners got into a road rage brawl in a Morrisons car park.

After the scuffle in Clacton, Essex, footage shows the elderly men shoving each other.

The one in a red jumper then pushes his flat cap-wearing opponent, causing the other to shove him onto a car bonnet by his throat and punch him.

As the OAP in the knitwear tells his rival to “f***ing back it up,” a witness jumps out of his car to intervene.

The hat-wearer’s wife rushes over and desperately tries to pull her husband away.

“Get in the car before I put you in it,” he commands the other fighter, still enraged.

He then listens to his wife and gets half-way into his car, but not before the two have another heated exchange.

As the other brawler finally gets in his car and closes the door, the man in red calls him a “tosspot.”

The cause of the fight is unknown, but it is believed that the man in the blue car had stopped at the intersection, blocking the other at a give way line.

Lewis Goldsmith, 31, had pulled into Morrisons to purchase baby formula when the carnage began in the parking lot.

“I was behind the older guy waiting for him to move because he had just stopped and seemed to not notice he was stationed across a junction,” he explained to the Clacton Gazette.

“Then, as the other chap approached the blocked intersection, he began making hand gestures implying that he couldn’t get out.”

“He then got out of the car to show the elderly man the road markings and that he needed to move – but then he got out and began shouting.”

“I wasn’t expecting the shoves and punches, but given their age, I figured I had no choice but to get out and prevent one of them from falling or hitting their heads – turns out one of them was quite agile.”

After she appeared to “save the day,” Lewis praised the hat-wearer’s wife, who “wore the trousers.”

“I think they’ll both regret it,” he continued, “but no one was hurt, and clearly, boys will be boys no matter their age.”