In the most recent incident of violence on a Philadelphia train, a woman was beaten up.

In the most recent incident of violence on a Philadelphia train, a woman was beaten.

PHILADELPHIA — Transit officials in Philadelphia say a woman was beaten by two juveniles on a train Tuesday evening, just hours after hundreds of people gathered for a rally in response to a train attack last month.

The rally was organized in response to what authorities described as a racially motivated attack on four Asian high school students two weeks ago, but SEPTA officials said it was unclear whether the assault on Tuesday was also racially motivated.

The assaults are the latest in a series of violent attacks on SEPTA vehicles that have raised safety concerns among residents and city officials.

The scuffle Tuesday between a 27-year-old Asian American woman and two juveniles, ages 12 and 13, began when they collided as the Market-Frankford Line train lurched, according to a spokesperson for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority.

All three boarded the train at 15th Street around 6:40 p.m., according to a preliminary SEPTA police report.

When the train car jerked forward a few stops later, the juveniles collided with the woman.

The woman pushed them away from her, and a verbal altercation ensued, with each of the juveniles striking her in the face.

Neither juvenile used a racial slur during the altercation, according to the woman, and no threats were made to her life.

Her glasses were broken, and she had minor injuries, including a cut on her lip and a possible scratch on her eye, according to police.

At the SEPTA station, the woman declined medical treatment.

The two juveniles were discovered a short time later by officers.

The two were charged with simple assault, according to Andrew Busch of SEPTA.

Four Black teenagers were seen in a video posted to social media yelling slurs at three Asian American students during the attack on November 17.

Christina Lu, a fourth Asian American student who spoke at the anti-hate rally on Tuesday, intervened to ask the girls to stop.

The video shows the Black teenagers, ages 13 to 16, hitting Lu and banging her head on the subway door as she lay on the ground.

The teenagers were accused of ethnic intimidation and other assaults.

Lu, a young woman of eighteen years…

