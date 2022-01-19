‘In the name of God, go!’ says ex-Brexit minister David Davis at PMQs, urging Boris Johnson to resign.

The veteran Tory MP urged Prime Minister David Cameron to “take responsibility.”

During PMQs this afternoon, David Davis launched a blistering attack on Boris Johnson, who told the Prime Minister, “In the name of God, go.”

Mr Johnson should resign as Prime Minister, according to the veteran Tory MP, and he should “take responsibility” for his actions.

Mr Davis said he has “spent weeks” defending the PM from “angry constituents,” but that Mr Johnson’s interview with broadcasters yesterday disappointed him.

“I expect my leaders to be accountable for the decisions they make,” he said.

He did the polar opposite the day before yesterday.

As a result, I’ll quote Leopold Amery to Neville Chamberlain, which he may recall.

“You’ve been sitting here far too long for any good you’ve done.

“Go in the name of God.”

“I must say to him, I have no idea what he is talking about,” Mr Johnson replied.

“What I can tell him – and I believe I have told this House repeatedly – is that I take full responsibility for everything done in this Government and throughout the pandemic.”

This story is currently being updated.

