In the national Powerball drawing, a Pennsylvania man wins $1 million.

In the national Powerball drawing, a man from Pennsylvania won (dollar)1 million.

A Chester County, Pennsylvania resident was named the winner of a (dollar)1 million prize during ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022,” which aired just after midnight.

After his name was drawn at random, Brian Mineweaser was named the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.

Just after the ball dropped in Times Square in New York City, the 49-year-old won a special Pennsylvania Lottery online prize drawing that gave him a chance to win the (dollar)1 million prize.

He was one of five finalists from across the country.

During the broadcast, all five were interviewed on television from their homes.

Mineweaser exclaimed, “It’s just so surreal!”

“Winning $1 million is incredible! It will help me pay for my four children’s college educations.”

He received (dollar)2,022 for winning the Pennsylvania drawing in addition to the (dollar)1 million prize.

He was also given a prize package for an at-home New Year’s Eve party that included (dollar)10,000, among other things.

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays are the days for Powerball drawings.

One annuity jackpot is worth more than $500 million.