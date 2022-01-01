In the New Year Honours list, Tony Blair was awarded the most prestigious knighthood in the United Kingdom.

Her Majesty has made the ex-Labour Prime Minister a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, which means he is now known as Sir Tony.

Unlike other New Year’s gongs, the monarch made the appointment entirely on his own, with no input from Downing Street.

Sir Tony called the title “an immense honor” and expressed his gratitude to the Queen, who he served as her 10th premier.

“It was a great honor to serve as Prime Minister, and I would like to express my gratitude to all those who served alongside me in politics, public service, and across our society for their dedication and commitment to our country,” he said.

Sir Tony, 68, was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1997 to 2007 after leading Labour to victory in three landslide elections.

However, his decision to invade Iraq in 2003 earned him a legion of detractors, which will be his legacy for many.

After leaving politics, the former barrister became a Middle East envoy and established the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, a non-profit organization.

He’s recently gotten involved in the Covid debate, calling for more testing and vaccine capacity.

With his appointment, the total number of Knights of the Garter has risen to 21 out of a maximum of 24.

Camilla was also made a Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter by the Queen.

Baroness Valerie Amos, the first female Black Cabinet Minister, was also made a Lady Companion.

Lord Frank Field, a former Labour minister, has been inducted into the Order of the Companions of Honour.

The 79-year-old described the award as a “terrific privilege” after revealing in October that he is terminally ill and in a hospice.

Robert Buckland, a former Conservative Minister, and Caroline Dineage, a Dame Commander, have also been knighted.