In the October shooting of three people at a Lancaster mall, a teenager entered a not guilty plea.

In the October shooting of three people at a Lancaster mall, a teen has pleaded not guilty.

LANCASTER, Pa. – LANCASTER, Pa. –

— A teen charged with shooting three people inside a Pennsylvania mall in October has waived his right to a trial and entered a not guilty plea.

Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16, of Lancaster, had been scheduled for arraignment on Friday but had waived the hearing earlier in the week, according to the LNP newspaper.

Sanchez was charged in October with two counts of attempted homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, and 52 counts of reckless endangerment.

At Park City Center, there were 17 shootings.

In relation to the weapon, which was reported stolen in Lebanon County in September, he is also charged with firearms crimes and receiving stolen property.

An 18-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were shot, and a female bystander was struck in the elbow while walking with her 5-year-old son nearby, according to authorities.

As people fled, an 85-year-old woman was trampled; authorities say she suffered a cracked rib and a punctured lung, which resulted in pneumonia and a blood clot.

Korey Leslie, the defense attorney, said it was too early to discuss defense strategy, but based on the limited evidence he’s seen so far, his client “was simply a patron in the mall who was attacked by two individuals who have yet to be charged with any crimes.”

“There is certainly more to the story than what has been made public at this time,” Leslie said.

Despite the’retail apocalypse,’ the Capital City Mall thrives.

A woman from Central Pennsylvania has won the reality show ‘Tough as Nails.’