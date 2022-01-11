In the Oman desert, archaeologists discovered a Bronze Age board game that was “played 4,000 years ago.”

A 4,000-year-old Bronze Age board game has been discovered in the Oman desert.

According to a new report, archaeologists have discovered a 4,000-year-old stone board game in a village in Oman.

The Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archaeology (CA) from the University of Warsaw and the Sultanate of Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) discovered the board game near the village of Ayn Bani Saidah in Oman.

As part of a project called “The Development of Settlements in the Mountains of Northern Oman in the Bronze and Iron Ages,” an Omani-Polish team has been excavating a Bronze Age and Iron Age settlement on-site.

After preliminary research revealed prehistoric campsites, burials, settlements, and tower structures dating back to 4300 to 4000 BCE, the project’s sole goal is to study settlements within the Qumayrah Valley.

Even so, the discovery of a 4,000-year-old stone board game astounded the researchers.

The game, which was likely used for entertainment, had markings and cup holes, but it’s unclear how it was played.

In a press release, Warsaw University archaeologist Piotr Bieliski, who is leading the project, said, “Such finds are rare, but examples are known from an area stretching from India, through Mesopotamia, and even to the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Large towers up to 20 meters in diameter, traces of copper processing, and several copper objects are among the project’s recent discoveries.

The discovery of these artifacts and elements suggests that the settlement was involved in the lucrative trade that Oman was famous for at the time.

Professor Bieliski stated, “The abundance of traces of settlement from different periods proves that this valley was an important place in prehistory, and possibly also in the history of Oman.”

When researchers began studying the area in 2015, the mountain valleys of the Northern Hajar range were one of Oman’s least studied areas.

The valley served as a major route connecting Bat in the south, Buraimi and Al-Ayn in the north, and the sea coast near Sohar in the east in ancient times.

