In the park, a dog walker was assaulted by thieves attempting to steal her pet dachshund.

Thieves attacked a dog walker in a park, attempting to steal her pet dachshund.

Gayle Smillie was covered in blood after being belted multiple times with a strap as she attempted to prevent thugs from stealing one of her four tiny pets while out for a walk yesterday afternoon.

A couple tried to steal one of the dog walker’s miniature dachshunds.

During the terrifying incident, the man and woman belted the 34-year-old several times with a strap, leaving her battered and bleeding.

According to Lanarkshire Live, Gayle Smillie was walking her four pets in Wishaw yesterday afternoon when she attempted to grab little Tilly.

“I was walking up with my four dogs when I saw a man and a woman just standing there talking,” she explained.

“She walked past me and then tried to kidnap Tilly, my girl.”

They weren’t interested in any of the boys; they only wanted Tilly.

“She grabbed her and attempted to flee, so I chased her down.”

Tilly’s legs were being shackled by her.

“As soon as I got Tilly back, she began hitting me with the strap.

I was yelling because I assumed someone would come to my aid.

“When I got Tilly back, my other dogs were running with me, and I just ran and didn’t look back.”

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

The attack happened near Gayle’s house, at the town’s Perchy Pond.

“I went up there around 3.30pm – it’s quieter then because a lot of people are picking up their kids from school,” she explained.

“I’ve never had an issue as a dog walker, but I suppose it only takes one person.”

“Fortunately, I ran into a man walking his collie.

“He loaded his dog into his car and walked me down to my house to make sure I was all right.”

Both attackers, according to Gayle, were in their late twenties and spoke no English.

The man was about 6ft tall and dressed entirely in black, while the woman was about 5ft 6in tall and dressed in skinny jeans, white sneakers, and a black jacket.

After her ordeal, Gayle is recovering at home.

“One of my dog walking clients is a nurse, so she came down and,” she added.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.