In the Putin-Biden video meeting, Moscow does not expect any breakthroughs.

‘This is a working discussion taking place at a difficult time,’ a Kremlin spokesman says.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

Russia has stated that it does not expect a breakthrough in the video meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, scheduled for later Tuesday.

“Don’t hold your breath for a breakthrough from this conversation.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, told reporters in Moscow that “this is a working discussion taking place during a very difficult period.”

According to Peskov, the meeting demonstrates that, despite major differences, Putin and Biden were willing to talk.

According to the spokesman, Russia wants “a good, predictable relationship” with the United States, and Putin is willing to listen to Biden’s concerns.

“However,” he stressed, “the discussion should be respectful of both partners’ interests and concerns.”

Peskov refused to comment on Ukraine’s Defense Ministry’s recent statement accusing Moscow of provoking its military forces, saying only that Russia has no plans to attack another country.

In response to reports in the US media that the US is planning new sanctions against Moscow, the spokesman said that while there was no confirmation of such plans, “US predictability in this matter leaves much to be desired.”

Separately, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that Kyiv was inciting Washington to oppose Moscow ahead of the presidential summit.

“We’ll see how the conversation (between Putin and Biden) goes,” he said, “but we’re also concerned about how Kyiv is provoking its curators.”

Despite differences in interpretations of the 2014 Minsk Protocol, Russia seeks US assistance in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, and it is heavily reliant on the US because the Kyiv authorities appear to be listening to no one but Washington, he said.

On Tuesday, around 6 p.m., the Russian and US presidents will hold a video phone call.

1500 GMT (Moscow time).