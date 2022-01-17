In the race for governor of Pennsylvania, Trump is front and center.

In Pennsylvania’s governorship race, Trump is front and center.

PHILADELPHIA — Organizers projected a recorded message from former President Donald Trump ahead of a Republican candidates’ forum in Lawrence County last week.

“I appreciate that western Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania are fighting so hard not only for the 2020 presidential theft and hoax, but also for our country,” Trump said to the audience.

“You’re fantastic patriots! We’re going to make America Great Again!”

Trump’s influence on the campaigns and the election is — like that six-minute video — taking center stage as more than a dozen Republican candidates run for governor of Pennsylvania.

The formal entry into the race of State Sen.

Doug Mastriano is a conservative firebrand from Franklin County who has been one of Trump’s most outspoken supporters of his election-rigging claim.

Mastriano, along with another longtime Trump supporter, former US Rep.

Others have hired former Trump staffers, such as Lou Barletta, who has built campaigns in Trump’s image.

Even more traditional conservative candidates have indicated that they will try to appeal to his “America First” base, which accounts for a sizable portion of Pennsylvania’s GOP primary voters.

“You have a party that is very much aligned with Trump policies and the president,” said Mike Barley, a consultant for another candidate, Delaware County businessman Dave White of Pennsylvania.

“So I don’t think there’ll be much of a difference between the nominee and the president in terms of support for those policies.”

In fundraising emails and messaging, Democrats are referring to the Republican field as “The Trump Primary,” referring to their lone candidate, Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Still, it’s unclear how closely candidates will follow in the footsteps of the former president or seek his endorsement and support during the campaign.

Many people believe that Gov.

Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia serves as a blueprint for how to flip a governorship in a swing state.

Youngkin was endorsed by Trump, but in the general election, he stayed away from him.

In Pennsylvania, the candidates are united in their opposition to Gov. Wolf.

They’re looking to replace Tom Wolf.

In the early going, their messages to voters suggest that the race’s loudest refrain may be against Wolf and his pandemic policies rather than pro-Trump.

It’s unclear whether Trump will support a gubernatorial candidate.

