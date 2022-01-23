In the race for US Senate, Bartos is gaining ground on White and Barletta; in the race for governor, White and Barletta both gain ground.

Bartos is gaining ground on White and Barletta in the race for governor of New York.

Jeff Bartos, a Montgomery County real estate developer, has maintained his lead in the crowded field of Republicans vying for the open US Senate seat.

He received the most votes in Saturday’s straw poll among GOP state committee members from the four counties that make up the Northeast Central Caucus: Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, and Schuylkill.

In a straw poll conducted later Saturday by the Northeast Caucus, which includes the northeastern counties of Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne, and Wyoming, Bartos emerged as the clear favorite of state committee members.

However, when it came to the crowded field of gubernatorial candidates vying to take on presumed Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro in November, the straw poll results were more mixed.

Former congressman Lou Barletta of Luzerne County came out on top in his home turf’s regional caucus straw poll, while Delaware County businessman Dave White received the most first-place votes in the Northeast Central Caucus.

The Northeast Central Caucus committee members, on the other hand, don’t just take a straw poll.

Their top three candidates were ranked.

When all of the first, second, and third place votes were combined, Barletta won the ranked vote, followed by GOP strategist and Quantum Communications CEO Charlie Gerow of Cumberland County, and White.

The Northeast Central Caucus chooses to rank candidates by the number of first, second, and third place votes “to give these folks enough data so they understand where they fit in the pecking order right now, and I don’t think a straw poll ranking does that,” according to Blake Marles, chairman of the Northeast Central Caucus.

He believes the results of the ranked vote show there are a number of viable candidates in the race, citing Sen.

Lancaster County’s Scott Martin came in second, not far behind White.

In the ranked vote count among Senate candidates, Bartos came out on top by a wide margin, with former hedge fund executive David McCormick of Allegheny County coming in a distant second.

In a statement, Bartos said, “I am continually humbled by the grassroots support my campaign is receiving from Pennsylvanians in every county.”

“Across the Commonwealth, Republicans…

