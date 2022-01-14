In the rape trial of Prince Andrew, two names have been revealed as potential witnesses.

PRINCE Andrew has been dealt a new blow by his accuser’s lawyers, who have revealed two witnesses who will be questioned as part of the case.

Attorneys for the Duke’s accuser Virginia Roberts are preparing to go toe-to-toe with the Duke’s legal team. Roberts claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17 years old.

As Virginia’s team tries to prove Andrew’s claims, two witnesses have been revealed who will be called to either testify or be interviewed.

Shukri Walker, for example, claims to have seen Prince Andrew with a young girl at Tramp Nightclub in London around the time Ms Giuffre claims Andrew abused her.

Prince Andrew’s former equerry and assistant, Robert Olney, is the other witness.

Because his name appears in a public version of Epstein’s ‘Black Book,’ it’s thought he might know something about Andrew’s relationship with him.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Epstein staff members Juan Patricio Alessi, Larry Visoski, Johanna Sjoberg, and Steve Scully, and even Meghan Markle had been mentioned as possible witnesses previously.

It’s yet another slap in the face for the Duke, who has already lost his military titles and royal patronage.

After being allegedly trafficked to Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Virginia is seeking an undisclosed amount of damages.

If she wins, however, the prize money is expected to be in the region of £14 million.

The Duke was friends with paedo couple Epstein and Maxwell for a long time, but he denies knowing anything about their depravity.

And the disgraced royal will almost certainly face questions about claims he made about the case in the past, such as in his car crash interview on BBC Newsnight in 2019.

It could include questions about his ability to sweat or claims that he was at a Pizza Express the night he allegedly first abused Virgina.

Andrew will almost certainly be called to testify under oath, and he may be asked questions about his marriage, genitals, and sex life.

The lawyers for his accuser have promised that “nothing is off limits.”

Virginia claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times: in London, New York, and on Epstein’s private island, Little St James.

After Virginia made the allegations public in 2011, the Duke is facing legal action for the first time.

He categorically denies all allegations, claiming that he has no recollection of ever meeting the adolescent.

Despite his denials, Andrew appears to have been kicked out of the Royal Family and left to his own devices…

