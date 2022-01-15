In the regional GOP caucus vote, a lunch pail-carrying ‘worker guy’ emerges as the gubernatorial favorite.

Among Central Pennsylvania’s Republican state committee members, a self-described “worker guy” from Delaware County who now runs an (dollar)80 million-per-year business emerged as the favorite candidate for governor.

In a closed-door meeting at the Penn Harris Hotel in East Pennsboro Township on Saturday, Dave White, a former Delaware County Councilman, outperformed some of the party’s more experienced politicians to emerge as the strongest candidate to take on presumed Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro in the fall.

White received 21 of the 104 votes cast for the 13 Republicans running for the Republican presidential nomination.

White’s fellow Delaware County resident William McSwain, a former US attorney, received 17 votes; former Luzerne County Congressman Lou Barletta received 16 votes; and state Sen.

Scott Martin of Lancaster County and Charlie Gerow of Cumberland County, a GOP strategist and business owner, each received 12 votes.

On Monday, Gov.-elect Dave White, a Republican, paid a visit to the Farm Show.

On Saturday, he emerged as the front-runner in a 15-candidate field for the GOP nomination.

Farm Show, January 10, 2022

White expressed his delight with the results, saying, “I’m very happy with it.”

“I’m someone who used to bring his lunch pail to work, worked 12 hour days, raised a family, and started a business, and I want to do the same thing in Harrisburg.”

“Get some results and open up opportunities to everyone.”

It’s non-binding, but it’s still important.

The straw vote is non-binding, but it gives candidates feedback on how their message resonates with GOP voters, according to Central Caucus co-chair Dick Stewart.

Stewart of Cumberland County said, “It’s a point of interest.”

“All it does is give candidates an idea of how people think.”

Committee members heard from 13 gubernatorial candidates, eight US Senate candidates, and eight lieutenant governor candidates during the day-long closed-door meeting.

In the two-and-a-half weeks leading up to the Republican State Committee meeting on Feb. 1, members of the rest of the state party’s regional groups will meet.

A choice will be made on that day…

